

CTV Montreal





A landslide has wiped away a section of land about 50 km northeast of Montreal on the banks of the Richelieu river in Saint Roch de Richelieu.

The hole that has opened up is about one metre away from a house.

Nobody was home Sunday when the landslide occurred and public safety officials have told the family they cannot return home.

Inspectors will spend Monday at the landslide to see if the rest of the terrain is in danger of washing away.

More to come