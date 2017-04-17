

CTV Montreal





A fight is brewing between landlords and tenants over the right to grow pot in rental units once a federal law legalizing marijuana is passed.

Under the new law, which was tabled last week, Canadians would be allowed to grow their own marijuana, though the amount would be restricted.

Quebec Landlords Association spokesperson Hans Brouillette said those regulations would be almost impossible to enforce.

“The large majority of property owners don’t believe that the police will be able to enforce the regulations (limiting Canadians to) four plants and a height of 100 centimeters,” he said. “We understand the government wants to legalize but there are other things that can be done. For instance, it would be possible to buy marijuana in legal stores. Why should tenants have the right to grow marijuana at home? It doesn’t make sense.”

Brouillette said landlords are also concerned that growing marijuana plants in rental units would lead to much higher electrical bills and that the humidity required to grow the plants would lead to mold problems.

He added that cigarette smoking already poses an issue for landlords, with the smell of often drifting into other units.

"If we add to that problem the smoke of marijuana, it would lead to major complaints from other tenants, complaints which are very difficult to fix," he said. "We have the rental board, it's our tribunal, but unfortunately, it takes many months to be heard."

There are also safety concerns related to the production of cannabis-based products.

"We fear the production of the resin of cannabis which can be done using solvents, which is very dangerous," said Brouillette. "All those problems may lead to damages to apartment buildings and the apartment of the tenant. Of course we fear this eventual legalization."

Tenants rights groups said any effort to restrict what tenants can do in their homes would be unfair, saying they should have the same rights as their landlords. They also said landlords could conduct their own inspections on the number and size of plants being grown and said tenants should have the right to grow something that can be used for medicinal purposes.