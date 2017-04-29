

CTV Montreal





Gerry Galiatsatos’ condo in the fashionable St. Henri area has proven to be a hit with travelers looking for a place to stay in Montreal but that popularity is now costing him more than $1,000.

On the apartment sharing app Airbnb, the unit in the Imperial Lofts has been rented out at least 65 times. There’s just one problem – Galiatsatos had no idea this was going on.

“It was done without my consent, without my knowledge,” he said.

A year ago, when Galiatsatos bought the unit, he inherited the condos tenants. While he was happy to collect their rent, he didn’t know those renters were listing the unit on Airbnb.

The Imperial Lofts’ condo board bylaws forbid renting out units on Airbnb and other such sites and has fined the owner $1,200 so far. Galiatsatos said he understands why the fines are being handed down.

“They’re within their rights and they had to do something,” he said. “It’s a problem not just with one unit, it’s happening in several.”

In 2015, the Quebec provincial government adopted Bill 67, which states that tenants must advise their landlords if they’re renting out to tourists and need to obtain a certificate from the ministry of tourism.

There are only 27 inspectors for the nearly 10,000 listings in Montreal and very few owners of those listings have the certificate.

“The laws that are in place are not protecting victims like me in this case,” said Galiatsatos.

In a statement to CTV Montreal, Quebec Tourism Minister Julie Boulet said more inspectors will be hired to crack down on illegal tourism rentals, but those inspectors will answer to Revenu Quebec.

Boulet didn’t say how many inspectors would be hired and Westmount Legal Clinic founder Ted Wright said they will never be able to hire enough.

“In my personal opinion, the law is a sop to the landlords and it’s really without effect because there’s not enough people to make it effective,” he said. “The people who are breaking the law are just not afraid.”

While Galiatsatos is pursuing legal action against his tenants, he said even that will just cost him more money.

“The laws don’t protect the owners,” he said. “It’s to the point where it’s ridiculous. They’re taunting me, saying it’s going to cost you tens of thousands of dollars, good luck, go for it.”