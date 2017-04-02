

CTV Montreal





Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos has won the Saint-Laurent byelection.



The election was called in the Liberal stronghold at 10:45 p.m., 75 minutes after polls closed.



Lambropoulos had an easy lead with 56 per cent of the vote ahead of Conservative Jimmy Yu at 22 per cent.

Lambropoulos held onto the seat for the Liberals against competitors Yu, William Fayad of the Bloc Quebecois, Mathieu Auclair of the New Democratic Party and Green Party member Daniel Green.

In hard numbers:

Lambropoulos (LIB): 3,717

Yu (CON): 1,432

Auclair (NDP): 541

Green (GRN): 523

Fayad (BQ): 339

The seat was left vacant after the retirement of former Liberal leader Stephane Dion. Dion, who now serves as Canada’s ambassador to Germany and the European Union, won the riding eight consecutive times dating back to 1996.

A Liberal stronghold, this race was closely watched after the surprise win by the 26-year-old newcomer Lambropoulos for the Liberal candidacy, over well-known candidate Yolande James. Longtime Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa was also barred from the Liberal race without explanation by the party.

Polls opened at 9:30 a.m. and closed at 9:30 p.m. in five races in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.



As of 10:30 p.m.



In Markham-Thornhill, Liberal hopeful Mary Ng had 54.2 per cent of the vote, although her closest rival, Tory candidate Ragavan Paranchothy, was making a strong showing with 36.9 per cent.

In Ottawa-Vanier, the Liberals were also leading: Mona Fortier had 55.1 per cent of the vote with only a handful of polls reporting, while the NDP candidate, Emilie Taman, had 26.5 per cent.

In the Alberta ridings of Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore, formerly held by Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney, respectively, the dominance of the Conservatives was unmistakable.

In Heritage, Bob Benzen was leading with 67.7 per cent, trailed by the Liberals' Scott Forsyth at 23.9 per cent, while in Midnapore, Stephanie Kusie was running away with the vote at 78 per cent.



With files from The Canadian Press