The journalist at the centre of the Chamberland Commission testifgied Thursday that his confidence in the police force was shaken after he found out officers were monitoring his phone.

La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé said he believes police trying to spy on journalists to uncover their confidential sources will discourage others to speak out to media in the future.

In November, La Presse learned that Montreal police had warrants to monitor phone calls made by Lagacé, and it was subsequently discovered that police were tracking calls made to and from multiple journalists in Quebec.

The surveillance started after Lagacé began making inquiries about a ticket Denis Coderre received for driving with an unpaid registration, and the rumours that Coderre had told the officer involved that he would one day be her boss.

Police Chief Philippe Pichet insisted that nobody was actually listening to Lagacé's phone calls, but the force was wiretapping multiple police officers in order to figure out who was leaking information to the press.

One of the warrants allowed police to track the location of Lagacé's phone via its GPS chip.

On the stand, Lagacé testified that officers made up stories in order to get their warrants approved.

"They presented to a judge a series of communications I had with colleagues and with police officers and they attributed sinister motives to these conversations because they only had the meta-data. But when you look at the data itself, when you look at the text messages that were sent and received, I was basically saying merry Christmas to some people," said Lagacé.

He also told the Chamberland Commission that all of society loses if sources won’t open up to the media anymore anymore and denounce illegal or unusual situations.

"They don't want to be trapped into a police operation that would reveal their identity by mistake," said Lagacé.

Without the protection of sources, little journalism of value can proceed, he stated before the commission.

According to police, Lagacé’s information was put on a military-grade USB stick and placed in a secure vault, but he later discovered that this was not the case the entire time.

Lagacé also reiterated that journalists are not above the law and that certain situations, such as committing a crime, may justify police surveillance.

Made up stories

Multiple journalists were targeted by police, including Marie-Maude Denis, an investigative reporter for Radio Canada.

She learned that the Sureté du Quebec had access to her cell phone records between 2008 and 2013 based on a warrant that falsely claimed she was having an affair with the former head of the police force.

"There is not a hint of truth in that allegation and to see that in court documents approved by a judge is stunning," said Denis.

She was shocked and disgusted by the warrant, and so was her partner.

"I had to have a very disagreeable conversation," to explain that nothing happened, Denis told the commission.

Lagacé also called out the fact that justices of the peace granted warrants too easily, in his opinion.

"One of their theories was that I was a conduit with the police to get scoops and distribute those scoops to my competitors. At face value, this is science fiction," said Lagacé.

Those warrants allowed police to know exactly who Lagacé was speaking to and where he was for months.

The commission continues next week with testimony from former Parti Quebecois Public Security Minister Stephane Bergeron.