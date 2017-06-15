

The journalist at the centre of the Chamberland Commission began his testimony Thursday morning, claiming that his confidence in the police force was shaken after he found out officers were monitoring his phone.



La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé said he believes police trying to spy on journalists to uncover their confidential sources will discourage others to speak out to media in the future.



In November, La Presse learned that Montreal police had warrants to monitor phone calls made by Lagacé, and it was subsequently discovered that police were tracking calls made to and from multiple journalists in Quebec.

Police Chief Philippe Pichet insisted that nobody was actually listening to Lagacé's phone calls, but the force was wiretapping multiple police officers in order to figure out who was leaking information to the press.



One of the warrants allowed police to track the location of Lagacé's phone via its GPS chip.



On the stand Thursday, Lagacé told the Chamberland Commission that all of society loses if sources won’t open up to the media anymore anymore and denounce illegal or unusual situations.

Without the protection of the sources, little journalism of value can proceed, he stated before the commission.

Lagacé also called out the fact that justices of the peace granted warrants too easily, in his opinion, allowing police to know exactly who he was speaking to and where he was for months.

According to police, Lagacé’s information was put on a military-grade USB stick and placed in a secure vault, but he later discovered that this was not the case the entire time.

Lagacé also reiterated that journalists are not above the law and that certain situations, such as committing a crime, may justify police surveillance.



