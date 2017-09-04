Lady Gaga concert at Bell Centre cancelled
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 5:50PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 4, 2017 7:29PM EDT
Lady Gaga might live for the applause, but there will be no clapping at the Bell Centre on Monday night.
The pop star has cancelled her scheduled concert, citing illness.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Gaga apologized and said the show would hopefully be rescheduled.
“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through,” she said. “I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight.”
Gaga is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on Sept. 6 and 7. Her latest album, Joanne, was released in 2016.
I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017
I'm sending free �� to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal ��. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans.— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017
