Lack of judges, questionable prosecution decisions led to release of man accused of killing wife
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham has avoided a murder trial, but is now facing deportation from Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 1:27PM EDT
Lengthy delays which led to the release of a man accused of murdering his wife were caused by a lack of judges and questionable decisions by the Crown prosecutor, according to the case’s judge.
Judge Alexandre Boucher released his written ruling on Tuesday for the case of Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, who was released last week. He was arrested in August, 2012 but his trial was only set to start in April, 2017 – a delay of 56 months.
Thanabalasingham’s attorneys argued that their client should be released due to a Supreme Court of Canada decision known as the Jordan ruling, which set a limit on the length of criminal proceedings.
