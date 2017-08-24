

CTV Montreal





Residents of Lachute are still coming to grips with being in the path of a tornado.

The swirling windstorm struck the town on Tuesday evening and tore apart houses--and anything smaller.

Nathalie Belanger said the tornado came and went very quickly, going over her house in less than a minute.

"My husband said 'get down, get down,' and in 10, 15 seconds it was over.

Repairing her home will cost a substantial amount that has yet to be determined.

"I go outside and I said no, it's the roof, no roof anymore," said Belanger.

Nobody was injured by the storm but the damage is extensive. Buildings have been torn apart. Garages and sheds were picked up and thrown around the neighbourhood.

More than 300 buildings were damaged, and the damage to ten homes is too extensive for the families that live there to return.

"The city organized a shelter for them if they need. So far we didnt have any demand for shelter," said Alain St-Jacques of the Lachute Fire Department.

Those who live in the homes that were worst hit are staying with friends and family.

Hydro Quebec crews, as well as officials from the Public Security Ministry, rushed to the scene of the tornado on Tuesday night.

Since they have been working to remove debris from electrical lines and restore power, to assess damage, and to help those who need it.

Mayor Carl Peloquin said the entire town sprung into action, and that more help is on the way,

"Public works are here to help the people. We have firemen, the fire department is here, Sureté du Quebec just to make the people all safe," he said.

Residents like Tina Chapman also pitched in to help, bring coffee and doughnuts to her neighbours and workmen.

"I wanted to come and help. Some people you know they have no power or anything, and all the workers, firemen and police, have been out for 24 hours, so its' a little bit of giving back that I could do," Chapman said.

The total cost of the damage is not yet known but is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

"The city will be available for financial support," said Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux. "I will sign a decree as soon as possible and we will provide all the help necessary."

The provincial government will compensate the city for damage that exceeds $40,000.