A daycare in Lachine was shut down on Wednesday by Montreal police over allegations of child abuse.



The owner of Collège des petits anges, a 59-year-old woman, was arrested around 12:45 p.m. and is being questioned by investigators.



Police say she may be released Wednesday on a promise to appear in court. She will likely be formally charged Thursday and could face assault charges.



Police alleged she assaulted several children in her care in her home. The daycare is registered to a woman named Rosina Mercuri.



Investigators met with youth protection services and the Crown Tuesday, and the decision was made to close the daycare as a matter of urgency.



When the police arrived at the daycare on 6th Ave. on Wednesday, there were eight children under the owner’s care. No one else who worked at the daycare was there when police arrived.



The police stayed with the children until their parents arrived, said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.



"We called every parent to pick them up and we stayed with them to make sure they were safe," he said.



They will be meeting with each of the parents.



An ad the owner posted to Kijiji reads that she offers a “warm and safe environment,” adding that she “has years of experience” and that “each child's development is important to her.”



The daycare tended to kids under five years old and opened in 2014.



One father whose child had attended the daycare for three years, but no longer does, told CTV Montreal he never had any issues with the owner and was stunned by the allegations.



"My son is okay, that's the essential part for me," said a mother.





