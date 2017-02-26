

The Canadian Press





Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury concluded another dominant season in the Freestyle World Cup on Sunday, winning a seventh straight gold medal in Thaiwoo, China.

Kingsbury was already guaranteed to finish at the top of the overall standings when he won his third parallel moguls gold, defeating Switzerland’s Marco Tade 35-0 in the final.

“I was happy with the way I skied on Saturday and today, I only wanted to have fun,” he said. “With this seventh win in a row, I matched my personal best.”

American Bradley Wilson came in third after defeating Canadian Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh 30-5.

With his 1,020 overall points, Kingsbury far surpassed his closest competitor, France’s Benjamin Cavet, who scored 574 points. Kingsbury won a record 41 gold medals on his way to the championship.

“It was an incredible season,” he said. “I’m happy with my career and I think I’ve done a good job with my coaches and my team to win a sixth World Cup Crystal Globe.”

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe took home a bronze while Australian Britteny Cox was the gold medalist and season champion. Dufour-Lapointe finished the season in third.

“I managed to face several challenges this season,” she said. “All these little battles will make me stronger next season. Even if it’s not the most perfect season, it’s the next that’s more important and this third place in the standings is a symbol of those efforts.”