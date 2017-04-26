Kevin O'Leary is throwing his support behind Maxime Bernier.

The outspoken TV celebrity was the last to enter the leadership race for the Conservative Party, doing so only after the party held a French-language debate in Quebec.

Earlier in the day a source told CTV News that O'Leary was going to pull out of the race. O'Leary formally did so Wednesday afternoon, giving his support to Quebec MP Bernier.

In a statement, O'Leary said he is dropping out in part because he has weak support in Quebec.

