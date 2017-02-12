

CTV Montreal





The Canadian National Karate Championship is two weeks away and this year students on the autism spectrum will be performing for the first time.

For months the students have been training hard to perfect every move in a marital art that involves focus, discipline and precision.

“It's a performance done with the body and the heart and the spirit,” says karate teacher Mohamed Jelassi.

In two weeks, five young athletes will perform at the national competition in Quebec City.

These students are all on the autism spectrum and face unique challenges.

“This is the first time there’s going to be autistic people taking part in such a big event,” Jelassi said. “It's going to be a huge test for them and some of them still have hesitation.”

Indeed, the sport takes a special kind of confidence and determination which can be beneficial for autistic kids.

“In the way she moves, she's not as shy as before and we see many improvements on many physical aspects,” says Patrick Brodeur, a father of one of the participants.

They won't be competing against others this year, they’ll only be performing. Their teacher says the opportunity alone has provided them with something more valuable than a medal.

“The most important thing is to make them believe in themselves,” said Jelassi. “They need someone to believe in them and to tell them that yes, they are able, there's nothing impossible and they deserve their place in society.”