Angus Patton, a longtime resident of Kahnawake and the community’s last surviving World War II veteran, died on Christmas Day at age 93.

On Wednesday, a memorial was held at the reservation’s Royal Canadian Legion Hall, where the flags flew at half-mast.

Patton’s wife, Mary, remembered a man who was always full of energy.

“He was mulling all the time about what he’s going to do next,” she said. “Almost always exciting, always planning something. Even in his ninetieth year, he was still planning trips.”

Patton was just 16 when the war broke out. He lied about his age in order to join the navy.

After returning from service, he moved to New York City to become an ironworker, where he worked on massive projects.

“He built a lot of skyscrapers and bridges,” said Mary. “I think his last project was the Verranzo Bridge and that was his proudest achievement in that trade.”

It was in New York that he met and fell in love with Mary at an ironworkers’ ball. The two would go on to have five children together.

Upon returning to Kahnawake, Patton followed a life-long passion and opened the Caughnawaga Golf Club.

“He built that one step at a time and into what is today a 27-hole, all addressed golf facility,” said Mary.

His passion for the sport caught on among his neighbours.

“He made a golf course for us and now everybody plays golf,” said friend Clifford McComber.

Above all, Patton’s family remembered him for his kindness.

“He was a very generous person,” said niece Linda Horn. “I remember him as being a very happy and caring person.”

A funeral will be held on Friday where Patton will be given full military honours, including a horse-drawn carriage, 21 gun salute and flag ceremony.