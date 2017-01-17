Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
These images were captured on video surveillance of the two suspects.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 8:04AM EST
Peacekeepers in Kahnawake are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects they believe are involved in the torching of Plaza 138 last Thursday.
The plaza was the site of several commercial establishments, including a gym, ice cream shop, bike shop and a popular restaurant. They were all destroyed, but no one was injured.
The plaza was also home to the HR Kustoms Motorcycle Shop, which Peacekeepers say was the intended target.
They say two suspects were spotted on video surveillance carrying gas cans and bags. They were seen walking towards the back of the motorcycle shop and within minutes, large flames erupted. Peacekeepers now say due to this evidence, the fire was deliberately set.
Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze.
Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the Kahnawake Peacekeepers Investigation Unit at 450-632-6505 or by leaving an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 450-632-2802.
