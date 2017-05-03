

MONTREAL -- Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah are among the comedy stars headlining this summer's Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Seinfeld will make his first appearance at the event since 1989 when he shares the stage with French-Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh at the Bell Centre on July 26.



"What better show for the 35th anniversary? The biggest name in comedy and the biggest franocophone comedy star in the world, performing in English on the biggest stage in Montreal at Just for Laughs," said Just for Laughs COO Bruce Hills.

Hart will team with the festival for "Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts," in search of the funniest short films from across North America -- which could be selected to stream on his Laugh Out Loud website launching this summer.

Noah will have two performances at Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts on July 28, followed by a live conversation at the Grand Salon Opera at the Hyatt Regency Montreal on July 29.

The first slate of performers announced Wednesday also includes writer and filmmaker Judd Apatow, actor David Spade and Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" fame, along with homegrown stars Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer and Montreal's Sugar Sammy, who will host his own gala on July 28.



"I've always wanted to do a gala at the festival here. It's an international gala so we're going to get some of the biggest stars from other countries, a cool diverse show," he said.

Danny McBride and the cast of HBO comedy series "Vice Principals," and John Mulaney and Ali Wong are also slated to make appearances.

The 35th edition of the festival runs from July 12 to 31.



With files from CTV Montreal