The jury has begun hearing closing arguments in the murder trial of a 28-year-old man accused of killing an accomplished make-up artist -- a case that was delayed by the Grand Prix weekend.

Jean-Philippe Tremblay, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, is accused of killing Pina Rizzi, 47, in 2009.

Rizzi’s body was found burned and wrapped in a carpet in a shed behind an auto repair shop in Montreal, and the case remained unsolved for several years until Tremblay was arrested in 2013.

In a Montreal courtroom, the jury has heard the prosecution’s arguments, but the defence chose not to present any witnesses – it does not have to show evidence because it is up to the prosecution to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury watched the defendant’s videotaped police interrogation, during which Tremblay confessed to the crime.

During closing arguments, the Crown pointed out that Rizzi tried to get away from Tremblay, but was spotted on surveillance video being dragged back into the shed where her body was later discovered.

Evidence presented during the trial indicates that Tremblay sexually assaulted Rizzi and struck her with a brick.

The Crown has urged the jurors to find Tremblay guilty of first-degree murder.

The defence has said that while Tremblay admits killing Rizzi, he said the death was accidental, and that Rizzi attacked Trembaly first.

The defence asked the jury to find Tremblay guilty of second-degree murder, or of manslaughter.

For friends and family, the long wait for the trial has been difficult.

"It's the first time I go through something like that," s aid Emilie Gauthier, a friend of the victim.

"I'm crossing my fingers every day. I'm playing every night."

The judge in this case decided to delay the trial last week due to the popularity of the Grand Prix in Montreal.

Once the judge delivers her instructions, the jury will be sequestered to a hotel during its deliberations.

It turned out that 12 free hotel rooms during the popular F1 race was very difficult – in fact they could not find a room within 90 minutes of Montreal.

Sequestration will continue until the jury is able to reach a unanimous verdict.