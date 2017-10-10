

Jury selection began Monday for the trial of former construction magnate Tony Accurso, charged with taking part in fraud and conspiracy for many years in Laval.

Accurso was one of 37 men charged in 2013 with fraud, conspiracy, and many other charges in connection with a kickback scheme run by long-time mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

Accurso was the only one who chose to have a trial by jury, and 600 potential jurors were called to the Laval courthouse on Monday.

The first witness is expected to testify next week, and the trial is likely to continue until January.

While some of the accused men died in the years since charges were first filed, almost every other man except Accurso has pleaded guilty -- with the most recent guilty pleas coming last week.

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty one year ago to fraud, breach of trust, and conspiracy for rigging municipal contracts to go to his preferred contractors, and ensuring he would get a cut.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to repay millions of dollars.