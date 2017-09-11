

Jury selection in the trials of the three men accused of criminal negligence in the Lac-Megantic disaster begins Monday.

Thomas Harding, Jean Demaitre, and Richard Labrie are accused of 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death when a train crashed in the town of Lac-Megantic in July 2013.

Harding was the train's conductor who had parked the vehicle for the night. Demaitre was director of railway operations for the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic railway company. Labrie was the controller responsible for trains between Farnham and Lac-Megantic.

On the night of July 6, 2013, a train carrying a load of crude oil descended a slope and derailed in the centre of the town, causing a massive explosion and fire that destroyed multiple buildings and left 47 people dead.

Cleaning up the town and and rebuilding destroyed and damaged buildings cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It also led to the bankruptcy of MMA.

The company has been indicted on similar counts, but its legal process is separate from that of the three men.