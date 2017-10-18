

CTV Montreal





A jury is in its second day of deliberations concerning the fate of Randy Tshilumba.

He is charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Clemence Beaulieu-Patry last year as she worked inside a grocery store in Montreal.

The Crown says that Tshilumba was obsessed with his victim and had gone to see her at the store on multiple occasions.

When he returned on April 10, 2016 he killed her, then spent hours hiding inside a bathroom at a nearby restaurant, and the next day searched the internet for tips on disposing of a murder weapon.

Tshilumba has not disputed the physical acts of the case, with his defence team admitting her stabbed the Beaulieu-Patry 14 times.

However he contends that he was mentally unwell at the time of the killing and believed that Beauleau-Patry had been stalking him.

Two psychiatrists testified on his behalf, with one saying that Tshilumba was in a schizophrenic state at the time of the killing. The Crown did not present a psychiatrist to contradict their testimony.

The victim's parents want Tshilumba locked up for life, with Nathalie Beaulieu, the victim's mother, saying it's been a painful process.

"The loss in a gratuitous, violent manner such as this--I went to the store to pick her up after work when I didn't hear from her, it was a big shock--it's been a lengthy mourning, and the legal process brings us back," said Beaulieu.