A 28-year-old former member of Canada's armed forces is on trial this week for the 2009 murder of an internationally renowned make-up artist.

The body of Pina Rizzi, 47, was found in an abandoned shed next to the port of Montreal, burned and wrapped in a carpet.

Her alleged killer, Jean-Philippe Tremblay, was arrested in Alma in 2013.

Following his arrest Tremblay was questioned at length.

In court on Thursday the jury heard how, during the interrogation, Tremblay first denied the incident and said he never met Rizzi.

The officer kept pressing, pointing out that Tremblay's fingerprints and blood were found at the scene.

Finally, when the officer asked "why did you do it?" Tremblay broke down and admitted killing Rizzi.

He said on tape that Rizzi wanted to have sex with him, but he could not perform. As a result Tremblay lost his temper and hit Rizzi with something, likely a brick, then left her to die.

He then tried to set her on fire and wrapped her in a carpet.

On the tape, Tremblay said he never meant to kill her and said he was sorry for what he did.

Rizzi's family is following the trial closely.

They said it has been very difficult since for four years they had no clue about the suspect, knowing only that Rizzi had last been seen at a bar talking to several men.

The trial is likely to end next week, after which the jury will begin deliberations.