

CTV Montreal





After six days of deliberation, a jury has found Amalan Thandapanithesigar guilty of the second-degree murder of his neighbour.

Thandapanithesigar killed Jeyarasan Manikarajah in June 2014 following a long-simmering dispute.

During the trial Thandapanithesigar testified that he had drunk quite a bit of alcohol and could no longer tolerate the insults and catcalls directed toward his wife.

Thandapanithesigar stabbed Manikarajah repeatedly, and the victim later died in hospital.

The pair knew each other in their native Sri Lanka.