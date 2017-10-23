

CTV Montreal





Julie Snyder has filed a sexual assault complaint against Gilbert Rozon.

The well-known TV host and producer filed the complaint at Police Station 22 on Sunday evening, alleging that she was assaulted several years ago by the founder of Just For Laughs.

Snyder had no comment on the matter, and spokespeople for her company, Productions J, would only confirm that the alleged assault happened "many years ago."

Last week nine women, whose names are not known, told Le Devoir that they had been sexually harassed and assaulted by Rozon. Several of them have since filed criminal complaints and a tenth woman, Patricia Tulasne, then came forward.

The alleged incidents took place over the past three decades, with the most recent complaint about an incident that took place last year.

On Saturday Snyder said that following the allegations against Rozon, her company would no longer work with Just For Laughs.

Rozon has since quit as president of Just For Laughs and announced that he would sell his shares in the company.

Last week Montreal police set up a hotline to report sexual assaults and related crimes.

As of Friday 174 people had called police at 514-280-2079. The line is open Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.