The judge was moved to tears as survivors of sexual abuse told their stories in the Montreal courthouse Monday.



So far, 15 survivors have come forward in a case involving former City of Westmount hockey coach John Garland.

One of those young hockey players was Doug Ellis, who was 11 years old when he was sexually abused by Garland.



His mother, Ruth Ellis, held her son’s jersey in the courthouse, delivering her victim impact statement at a hearing to authorize a settlement between the City of Westmount and the survivors.



“I think there's a bit of blood on it, but I've kept it forever,” she said. “He was such a happy child and then suddenly he’s beating up his brother, bed-wetting; his behaviour changed dramatically.”



Ruth Ellis had no idea her son was being sexually abused by Garland, who worked for 34 years for Westmount’s parks and recreation department until 1987. He died in 2012.

It took another two years for Doug Ellis to tell his loved ones about the abuse.

“It was total, utter, complete, just horror and devastation. I ran to the emergency. I couldn't handle it. Everything just twisted. I understood, but I felt so betrayed, and so sick,” said Ruth Ellis.

Shortly after he broke his silence, Doug Ellis died of a heart attack at the age of 45 after years of struggle.

“The hell… the hell of watching my son – of watching my son deteriorate and act out in such a horrible way. The hell he went through. The rage,” said his mother.



Matthew Bissonnette returned to Westmount two years ago to launch the class action against the city.

“It’s heartbreaking. Everyone who is a victim of sexual abuse suffers in similar ways. Everyone struggles with depression, with substance abuse,” he said.



After the City of Westmount launched an investigation, its conclusion was clear.



“We have absolutely no doubt this happened,” said former Westmount mayor Peter Trent in January. “We have to root this out and make sure that people are comfortable coming forth.”



If the settlement is approved, the 15 people who have come forward will each receive about $100,000

“I think in this case the City of Westmount found a way to resolve the dispute instead of ignoring or litigating,” said Kurt Johnson, the lawyer for Westmount.



When asked if he had even seen a judge moved to tears, Johnson replied, “Only five minutes ago, for the first time in 25 years.”

Judge Mark de Wever's decision is expected later this week.



Ruth Ellis said there will be no closure for her, only hope other children can heal.

“Any child who is been touched, tell their parents and make as much noise as possible. Tell someone they trust and know. Get it out there,” she said.

Part of the settlement includes a memorial garden for the victims to be built near the Westmount recreation centre to ensure their suffering will never to be forgotten.