A Quebec Superior Court judge has approved a proposed settlement for the victims of a former Westmount hockey coach who sexually abused them.



Justice Marc De Wever, who, notably, was moved to tears by the testimony of 15 victims of John Garland in early May, approved the settlement May 12.



Garland is believed to have abused young hockey players between 1953 and 1987. Garland, who worked as a superintendent for Westmount’s park and recreation department, died in 2012.



The city has agreed pay up to a total of $2.5 million to victims of Garland and to renegotiate the terms if more than 25 victims come forward.



So far, 15 people have come forward and will each receive at least $100,000. Victims of John Garland's abuse have August 10, 2017 to come forward to seek compensation.



The base compensation will be $35,000, but additional compensation may be given depending on the consequences the claimant suffered. The amount will be determined on an individual basis.



Filmmaker Matthew Bissonnette, one of Garland’s victims, returned to Westmount t to launch the class action against the city in June 2015.



The City of Westmount launched its own investigation into the abuse.



“We have absolutely no doubt this happened,” said former Westmount mayor Peter Trent in January. “We have to root this out and make sure that people are comfortable about coming forth.”

Part of the settlement includes a memorial garden for the victims to be built near the Westmount recreation centre to ensure their suffering will never to be forgotten.