

The Canadian Press





David Johnston will make his final visit to the governor general’s designated Quebec home on Monday and Tuesday.

Johnson’s term will come to an end in July, when he will be replaced by former astronaut Julie Payette.

The Citadelle of Quebec has been the second official residence, alongside Rideau Hall, for the Queen’s representative to Canada since 1872. Johnston said he will treasure his memories of his time there, which included ceremonies for the 100th anniversary of the Royal 22nd Regiment, affectionately known as The Van Doos.

Johnston often chose the Citadel as the welcoming site for foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

For his final visit, Johnston will meet with notable residents of the Quebec City area to thank them for their support during his seven-year term. He will also present the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award to a group of young Canadians and will welcome six new heads of diplomatic missions to Canada.