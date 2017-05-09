

CTV Montreal





A Jewish advocacy group says the number of anti-Semitic acts committed in Canada has increased substantially in the past year.

B'nai Brith Canada says that in 2016 there were four or five anti-Semitic acts committed every day in the country,

Overall 1,728 incidents were reported last year. That's up 35 percent from 2015, and up from 1,042 in 2007.

The organization has identified three areas of concern, including Holocaust denial, vandalism, and harassment, especially online.

"There's a lot of incidents that are related to the university milieu, the university environment, and there's also serious incidents that were identified in the Arab language media," said Allan Adel.

The national chair of the B'nai Brith League for Human Rights said the organization is receiving more phone calls from non-Jews.

He said that while incidents of vandalism have dropped, that's been met with an increase in the number of people being harassed.

Vandalism against Jewish property dropped from 70 incidents to 27, but harassment went up from 191 incidents to 219.

In Quebec, there were 249 reported incidents of anti-Semitism in 2016, down from 265 in 2015.

"If you look at it over a longer period of time, you'll see that the long term trend, whether its national or Quebec is moving upwards," said Adel.

B'nai Brith estimates that many more incidents take place each year and are never reported to authorities.