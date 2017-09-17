

CTV Montreal





LOS ANGELES - Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée won his first Emmy award for his work as executive producer and director of the HBO series 'Big Little Lies' on Sunday night.

Vallée won the award for Outstanding Director for a Limited Series.

Actors Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard, who perform in the series, were also rewarded.

`Big Little Lies' garnered 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Acress in a Limited Series and Best Limited Series.

With files from The Canadian Press