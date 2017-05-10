The Gilles Villeneuve racetrack may not be fully off-limits to bicycles this summer.

Last month the Jean Drapeau Park Society confirmed that most of the track would be off-limits to bicycles for most of the summer because of construction.

The city is building an amphitheatre on the western tip of Ile Sainte Helene, and festivals that normally take place on the island are being moved to take place on the racetrack.

That outraged cyclists, who would only be able to use 2.5 km of the track for a few hours every evening.

A group of cyclists met with park authorities on Wednesday and they came away with the impression that the track would be open for 41 days this summer, following the Grand Prix in July.

That group said everything but the hairpin would be accessible at all hours, barring certain closures for festivals.

However the Jean Drapeau Park Society said the group was being premature.

A spokesperson for the group that manages the park said the only thing agreed to was a promise to study opening the racetrack to cyclists, saying this was the first time it had to manage so many different stakeholders.

Representatives of Velo-Quebec said it was an agreement in principle, and were glad that the park was looking at the possibility of being open to cyclists for half the summer.

The track, which was supposed to be closed this week for an air show, will remain open to riders until May 15.

The airshow scheduled for this weekend was cancelled because of the flooding in southern Quebec.