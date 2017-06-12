

CTV Montreal





The Jacques-Cartier Bridge light show is getting a second go-around.

The group that put on the 30-minute interactive show, Living Connections, has confirmed that they will be putting on a second show on June 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre floated the idea of a second light show after expressing that he was unimpressed with police officers protesting their working conditions disrupting the debut for Montreal’s 375th festivities on May 17.

During the illumination performance, off-duty police officers banged drums, blew horns, and also projected a police union logo on structures near the bridge, preventing some from hearing the music, which featured the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and other local performers.

Nevertheless, the initial show was presented to more than 400,000 people in Old Montreal, on the South Shore of Montreal and around the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

It was also streamed live on CTV’s website and can be viewed here.

More than 1.8 million people watched the light show on TV and on the web.

The 375 committee suggests that the three best locations to view the show are:

The Old Port of Montreal, especially the Clock Tower pier

Notre-Dame St. east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge

From any vantage point on the riverbank on the South Shore, including Marie-Victorin Park in Longueuil

They strongly suggest anyone viewing the light show leave their car at home.