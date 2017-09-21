

CTV Montreal





The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed on Sunday morning for the Montreal marathon -- even if the full race will not be taking place.

All lanes on the bridge will close starting at 3 a.m. Sunday Sept. 24, and will reopen at 11 a.m.

The bike/pedestrian path on the bridge will be open throughout the road closure.

As well, several ramps from the bridge will be closed on two nights next week.

On Monday and again on Tuesday, starting at 11 p.m. both nights, the off-ramp from the bridge to Jean Drapeau Park will close, only reopening at 5 a.m. the next day.

The ramp from the park to the bridge will also be closed on Monday night.

Crews will be drilling in the area.