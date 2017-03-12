The Jacques-Bizard Bridge has reopened after a fatal crash left the roadway closed for much of Sunday, leaving thousands of people stranded on the island.

At 6:20 a.m. a call was placed to 911 about a crash at Cherrier St., near the exit from the Jacques-Bizard Bridge. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two cars involved heavily damaged.

A 60-year-old man was initially listed as in critical condition but died in hospital. A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with major injuries but was conscious in the ambulance and a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police said speed and alcohol could be factors.

The crash forced police to close the bridge in both directions. That left thousands of people with no way on or off the island by car as the ferry that runs between Montreal and Ile Bizard does not operate during the winter months.

Some chose to cross by walking on the footbridge between the two islands.

Ile-Bizard--Ste-Genevieve Mayor Normand Marinacci said there wasn't much that could be done about the situation. Other than one time when maintenance on the bridge caused massive traffic delays, he couldn't think of another time when mobility on and off his island was obstructed.

"I spoke to the police and to officials to see if they could open at least one lane but they said it's impossible," he said. "I asked them what they're doing for people in a state of emergency who have to get to the hospital and they said they have a way to transport them across the bridge if there's a case."

Marinacci said others would be allowed across the bridge if they're able to provide police at the bridge with a valid reason, such as needing to catch a flight.

A second bridge connecting Ile-Bizard to Montreal is expected to be completed in 2020.