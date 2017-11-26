

CTV Montreal





It’s beginning to look a lot like… snow.

Montreal received its first real snowfall on Sunday morning and while the skies will clear up somewhat in the afternoon, another two to four centimetres are called for at night.

There will be more light snow on Monday and chances of flurries or rain throughout the rest of the week.

No Environment Canada weather alerts have been issued for Quebec.

Weather forecasters have predicted an especially snowy, "classic Canadian" winter this year.

Motorists are required to have snow tires on their vehicles by Dec. 15.