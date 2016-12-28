

It’s that time of year, where we blow the dust off the treadmill, lock the pantry and vow to get back in shape. But New Year’s resolutions based on fitness have a notoriously high failure rate, so what’s the best way to make sure that in 2017, you’ll stick with it.

McGill University Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation Jill Barker said the important thing is to pace yourself.

“When it comes to fitness goals and getting in shape, it’s more of a marathon than a sprint,” she said.

Barker recommended setting a few big goals and then working your way backwards: rather than vowing to run a marathon, start with upping the amount of walking you do.

“I’d say two million steps by the end of the year,” she said. “Then figure out how you’re going to do that. That’s about 7,000 steps a day.”

Barker advised against signing up for a costly gym membership if exercise isn’t already part of your routine. Instead, she recommended looking into recreation centre classes for yoga or boot camp so you can figure out what you actually enjoy.

Also, while misery loves company, so does fitness, so unless you’re the type to enjoy working out as “me time” try and find an exercise buddy to help motivate you.

“If that’s your husband kicking you out of bed, that’s great,” said Barker. “If it’s your kids, they’ll always get you out of bed.”

Nutritionist Louise Lambert-Lagace pointed out that when it comes to health, even more important than exercise is proper eating habits. Like Barker, she said the key to a successful resolution is to start small.

“Rediscovering water, as simple as that,” she said. “Adding a glass of water to your daily routine.”

Other ideas: eating slower can help reduce appetite and adding an extra vegetable to your diet each day are both little things that can add up over time for a healthy new year.