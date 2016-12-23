

CTV Montreal





The malls were packed with Montrealers struggling to get their last minute Christmas shopping done on Friday, but not everyone who was out was feeling the pressure.

Tom Chinappi and his friends partook in what has become an annual tradition: staking out a spot in the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre and just taking in the chaos.

“You see these 60-year-old guys scurrying around,” said Chinappi. “They have to buy something for the wife or the kids. It’s just crazy.”

Like A Charlie Brown Christmas or It’s A Wonderful Life, there are some classics the group is able to watch year after year.

“The guy going four different ways at the same time, he doesn’t know where to go and he ends up at the information desk with the panic voice,” is one of Chinappi’s personal favourites.

According to Interac, Dec. 23 is the busiest shopping day of the year. In 2015, Canadians spent $1 billion on that date and according to that same survey, one out of every three Canadians will step foot in a mall.