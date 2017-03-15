It might be a mess in Montreal today – but it’s a beautiful mess | CTV Montreal News
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
More
SPORTS
WEATHER
OTHER CITIES
Contact
Advertise
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
Leader
Lifestyle
Culture
Opinion
Extended
Mutsumi's book club
Sports
So you want to be a sportscaster
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Postscript
Talk of the Town
Special Reports
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Sunday Bite
Your #1 Choice For…
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
CTV
Atlantic
Calgary
Edmonton
Kitchener
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Winnipeg
CTV Two
Alberta
Atlantic
Barrie
London
Ottawa
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
Advertisement
It might be a mess in Montreal today – but it’s a beautiful mess
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 12:56PM EDT
[
View the story "It might be a mess in Montreal today – but it’s a beautiful mess." on Storify
]
Photos
photo: @will.scapes / Instagram
Report Error
MOST WATCHED
false
Extended: Bus driver ticketed for getting stuck
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Snowstorm brings out acts of kindness
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Extended: UPS driver stranded overnight on Hwy 13
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
CTV News Channel: Head phones explode mid flight
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Montreal's forecast: More snow Wednesday
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
CTV News at Noon Montreal for Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
CTV Winnipeg: Truck breaks through ice on lake
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Female politicians gather in Quebec City
Air Date: March 10, 2017
false
Revised history course downplays indigenous people
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
CTV News at Six Montreal for Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
CTV News Channel: Dictionary of Canadianisms
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
Sunday Bite: Boucherie Atlantique
Air Date: March 12, 2017
Latest Montreal News
Snow day: Delays, closures and kindnesses
Political firestorm after drivers stranded overnight on Highway 13
Multi-car pileups across Quebec as drivers struggle with storm
It might be a mess in Montreal today – but it’s a beautiful mess
Call of the Wilde: Emelin is struggling
Quebec food banks, grocery stores expand food recovery program
Connect with CTV News Montreal
Delays on Planes, Trains and Buses
Montreal Trudeau airport arrivals and departures
STM service updates
AMT service status
VIA Rail arrival and departure status
Featured Video
false
Extended: Bus driver ticketed for getting stuck
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Snowstorm brings out acts of kindness
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Extended: UPS driver stranded overnight on Hwy 13
Air Date: March 15, 2017
false
Montreal's forecast: More snow Wednesday
Air Date: March 14, 2017
false
Revised history course downplays indigenous people
Air Date: March 14, 2017
Advertisement
Do you venture out in big storms when you are advised to stay in?
Yes
No
View result
View the latest polls
Related Article
Snow day: Delays, closures and kindnesses
Most Popular Stories
Snow day: Delays, closures and kindnesses
4
Political firestorm after drivers stranded overnight on Highway 13
4
Multi-car pileups across Quebec as drivers struggle with storm
11
Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi wins The Bachelor
1
Call of the Wilde: Emelin is struggling
Police arrest man, 61, who allegedly paid mother to abuse her daughter
1
It might be a mess in Montreal today – but it’s a beautiful mess
1
Petition for bilingual road signs tabled at National Assembly
1
McGill University changing policy following hazing incident
1
Butcher says he's being harassed by anti-meat activists
2
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
Wednesday, March 22:
Finance Minister Bill Morneau introduces the government's budget in the House of Commons
All live channels available on CTVNews.ca/LIVE ...
You will need to enable JavaScript in order to use the Widget.