Montreal’s Grevin Wax Museum unveiled its likeness of Justin Trudeau on Tuesday evening and the reaction on social media has been mixed.

Some thought it looked less like Canada's twenty-third prime minister than it did some other celebrities.

Kinda looks like Bill Pullman — The Dude (@Elduderino_420) November 22, 2017

Looks more like @SteveCarell ? — Susan Crane (@susan_crane) November 22, 2017

Looks more like David Duchovny to me. — Shaun Robert George (@SrgeorgeShaun) November 22, 2017

Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn. — FireGuy62 (@FireGuy1962) November 22, 2017

Are you sure that's not Bronson Pinchot? — Dan Laxer (@DanLaxerLive) November 22, 2017

Kinda looks like Robin Williams? https://t.co/PzXeJeQtSR — Adam Kovac (@AdamJKovac) November 22, 2017

Others made their feelings about the figure pretty clear.

They failed, they really failed — Stephanie L-P (@s_rockstone) November 22, 2017

looks nothing like him lol — Benting Lu (@BentingLu) November 22, 2017

One person, at least, thought the statue was a work of art, which wasn't necessarily a good thing.