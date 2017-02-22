Iranian woman says her deportation will be a death sentence
A land border crossing is pictured in this handout photo from the Canada Border Services Agency. (Handout)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 8:26AM EST
An Iranian woman facing deportation says she fears her life is in danger if she returns to her native country.
Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh is being held in the immigration detention centre in Laval ahead of her scheduled deportation on Feb. 28.
Before arriving in Canada five years ago, Mirmahaleh had been imprisoned in Iran for three years for her political activism.
According to the Canadian Border Services Agency, she is not recognized as a refugee because of her connection with an organization that was previously considered as a terrorist group by Canada.
Mirmahaleh and her husband reportedly handed out pamphlets in Iran printed by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), an Iranian dissident group.
Her lawyer Stéphanie Valois is arguing that there was no basis for her arrest.
More to come.
With files from the Canadian Press
