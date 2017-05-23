Investigation of Lac Simon death indicates police did not follow procedures
26-year-old Thierry Leroux has been identified by Quebec police as the officer killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute (Source: Facebook).
Quebec's work and safety board has determined that the death of a police officer in Lac Simon was due to shortcomings in a police intervention.
Thierry Leroux died on Feb. 13, 2016 while responding to a call of shots fired at a home in Lac Simon, outside of Val d'Or.
Leroux and his partner arrived at the house and found several people inside the home.
The CNESST report says Leroux, while standing at the top of a staircase, began talking to someone in the basement while his partner talked to others in the house.
The partner then heard yelling as Leroux rushed down the stairs, followed by gunshots.
The partner led everyone outside, then returned to find Leroux mortally injured at the bottom of the stairs, along with the body of a man who shot Leroux then took his own life.
