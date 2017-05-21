

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes will be investigating an incident that took place overnight in Rawson, when a man was seriously injured during a police pursuit.

Surete du Quebec officers responded to a call from a woman reporting that her ex-husband was threatening to commit suicide. On their way to the man’s home, on-duty officers passed the man in his car driving in the opposite direction.

Police then continued to chase the man for a distance of about three kilometers before the car went off the road. The exact details of the incident are unknown.

The man was transported to hospital near Rawdon, but after his condition worsened, he was subsequently transferred to a Montreal-area hospital.

Police say that the man is likely to survive his injuries.

Eight independent investigators will be leading the inquiry, along with the collaboration of the Montreal police.

The BEI is urging witnesses of the incident to contact them with more information.