

The Associated Press





Hundreds of women marched in Paris to protest violence against women, with some telling French President Emmanuel Macron to increase funding to meet his ambitions for change.

Raphaelle Remy-Leleu of the group "Dare Feminism" complained during the march that France has no full-fledged ministry for women's affairs.

The women marched shortly after Macron laid out a plan to change what he said is France's sexist culture, protect women and punish offenders.

Remy-Leleu said that "it's easy to mislead everybody when you don't ... give precise numbers."

Marches were held in other French cities marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Members of the Femen activist held signs reading "Women's Vendetta" and "Female Revenge."

Earlier in the day, Macron announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women in France, with plans aimed at erasing the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims and changing France's sexist culture.

In a speech on Saturday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educating citizens on the issue -- starting from nursery school.

He said that 123 women died of violence against them in France last year. Holding a moment of silence for them, he said: "It is time for shame to change camps."

Canadians mark day

In Montreal, city hall will be lit up with orange lights in solidarity with the fight against violence against women.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement in support.

"Working together as communities, businesses, government and individuals, I know we can build a world free from violence for women and girls everywhere," he said.

Protests in Rome and Turkey Women have marched through central Rome to encourage others to combat violence aimed at them by men. The noisy procession included participants who run safe houses for women escaping violent husbands or boyfriends and other groups. Women are pushing for more attention from lawmakers, including funding, for shelters and other institutions. Some banners held by marchers to mark an international day to focus attention on violence against women read: "Free to be" and "Free to live."

Turkish police haven't intervened in a banned march that attracted more than 1,000 protesters to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls.

The demonstration ended peacefully amid a tense atmosphere and heavy security after police told the group that the march wouldn't be allowed. Despite the ban, the march took place on Istanbul's main pedestrian avenue.

But the protesters didn't march the entire route that they had planned to after police told them to stop. They read a statement to the media and dispersed peacefully.

The group said that women faced violence from "husbands, fathers, lovers, ex-lovers . teachers, clients, police officers."

Protests in Turkey have been especially restricted since 2013 after a wave of anti-government protests, extremist attacks and a state of emergency declared following a failed coup in 2016.

Cilem Yagmur Cetiner, 19, said the women were demanding basic rights. She said "we want to live equally, no, we want to live."