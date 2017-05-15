

CTV Montreal





The Quebec inquiry into the protection of the confidentiality of journalistic sources resumed its work Monday morning.



The Chamberland Commission was established by the Quebec government after it was learned that Montreal and Quebec provincial police obtained warrants to collect information data from the smartphones of several journalists.



The first witness called this week to testify is Normand Borduas, who has been a Montreal police officer since 1999, and has served in internal investigations since 2014.



Questioned by lawyer Charles Levasseur, Borduas was asked if he had ever received specific training in preparing affidavits for the goal of carrying out electronic surveillance.



Borduas said no, he never took such a course, even while in internal affairs, because since 2014, unionized police officers have been engaging in pressure tactics – namely not wearing their full uniforms.



Nicolet police school will not allow detectives wearing jeans and polo shirts to take courses, so, Borduas testified, there has been no continuing education since that time.

The commission continues all week.