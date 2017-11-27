Inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women opens in Quebec
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 8:37AM EST
The national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls has made its way to Quebec.
They are taking place in the Innu community of Uashat Mani-Utenam on the north shore across from Sept-Îles.
They begin Monday and are scheduled to last five days.
No date has been set so far for Montreal.
Since it launched in September 2016, the inquiry has travelled the country gathering information, hearing from families, communities, experts, and institutions.
Commissioners are mandated to examine and report on the underlying and systemic factors that contribute to violence against Indigenous women and girls in Canada.
The final report is expected to include: findings on the systemic and underlying causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls, and actions to address this violence; policies and practices to reduce violence; and ways to commemorate missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The government has dedicated $53.8 million for the inquiry.
