

The Canadian Press





Bombardier has taken steps to calm public outrage over executive compensation, federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Monday, but more still needs to be done.

Bains, who was in Montreal for the beginning of the International Aerospace Week conference at Palais des Congres, said he understands public frustration with the airplane and train manufacturer.

He declined to say whether the company should be taking additional steps but did say the company had to take “a different approach.”

On Sunday, Bombardier leadership announced a decision to postpone executive salary increases by more than 50 per cent until 2020 and make those increases dependent on achieving objectives in the company’s recovery plan.

Both the provincial and federal governments had given the company cash injections, totaling over $1 billion, over the past year.

Parti Quebecois house leader Pascale Berube became the latest politician to go public with his criticism of the company.

"One of the first things they have to do is realize the hard-working people put their trust and their money into this company," he said. "The first move they did is take this money that's supposed to be used to save the company and use it to give more money to billionaires."

Karl Moore, a business professor at McGill University, defended the company, comparing top executives to star hockey players.

"You need to provide the compensation to attract the A-team. Just like Carey Price, if the Canadiens didn't pay him what he's worth, he'd move down to LA or Arizona or somewhere else," he said. "I think Quebecers will understand if you want to be a winner, you have to have the top players and I think they've largely done that at Bombardier."

-With files from CTV Montreal