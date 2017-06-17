Inmate imprisoned since 1963 found dead
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 8:52AM EDT
An inmate who had been in prison for 54 years while serving a life sentence was found dead in a Laval federal corrections facility on Friday.
Andre Gaudette, 71, had been incarcerated since May 31, 1963 for convictions of murder and prison breaking.
The circumstances of his death have not been released. A coroner and Correction Services Canada will both conduct investigations.