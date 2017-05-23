

CTV Montreal





The SPCA is investigating after an injured dog was found buried alive in the Monteregiearea Tuesday.



The dog is in critical condition after being discovered in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford by a man out for a walk. He said he could hear a dog crying and whimpering, and while he couldn’t see the dog, followed the cries.

The dog, a bull mastiff or mastiff, mix was found buried alive.



“It appeared that the doghad been hit with a blunt object and possibly they tried to strangle the dog as well,” said Montérégie SPCA director Linda Robertson.



“He was wrapped in what looked like a sheet or a mattress covering,” she said. “If the earth had been right on his head, he probably wouldn’t have survived as long as he did.”





photo: SPCA Monteregie





The animal was rescued and taken by police officers to the Chambly veterinary hospital for treatment.

Volunteers from the SPCA Monteregie tell CTV the dog’s heart beat is normal and temperature is rising to a healthier degree.



“He is awake, but not able to stand, so they’re hopefully he is able to pull through,” said Robertson.

The dog did not have a microchip implanted, therefore making it difficult to locate the owner.

The dog is otherwise in good health -- a proper weight -- and is now in the care of the SPCA.



Robertson, who has witnessed many cases of animal cruelty in her 28 years with the SPCA, said the incident came as a shock.

The SPCA said the Surete du Quebec is investigating what happened to the animal and is trying to locate its owner.



Anyone with information is urged to call the SPCA Monteregie at 450-460-3075.





photo: SPCA Monteregie



This incident occurred four months after two dogs were discovered tortured and killed in Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, 25 kilometres away from Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, both in the Monteregie.

Those dogs were stolen from their owners and beaten to death.



“We’ll find out in the next few days if this is the same pattern,” said Robertson. “Obviously the dog was left to die.”