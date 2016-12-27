Influx of ER visits for freezing rain related injuries
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 1:58PM EST
Slippery sidewalks have sent an influx of Montrealers to the city’s ERs after Monday’s freezing rain.
The MUHC has reported at least 35 ER visits to their emergency rooms for fall-related injuries including sprained ankles, concussions and broken wrists.
On a normal winter’s day, officials said they can expect roughly eight patients for similar injuries.
