Advocacy groups are pushing for more independence and transparency from the Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI), one year after it was established.

A coalition consisting of the League of Rights and Freedoms, the Coalition Against Police Repression and Abuse, and Montreal-Nord Républik, met with the press Tuesday in Montreal to discuss the problems they see with the office tasked with investigating matters involving police.

The bureau was opened on June 27, 2016, with a mandate to examine any deaths or injuries caused by police in Quebec.

The bureau was set up after years of complaints of bias in investigations pertaining to police. Prior to its founding, incidents involving police violence were investigated by another of the province’s police bodies.

Despite the new bureau, investigations conducted by the BEI aren’t transparent enough, said Nicole Filion, adding that the coalition wants the public to have access to the Crown’s legal report.

"In all cases where the DPCP decides not to lay charges, the BEI's investigation reports to the DPCP should be made public," said Filion.

Will Prosper, a former police officer now with the advocacy group Montreal Nord Republik, said the public should be able to see why no charges are laid in some cases, and also look over evidence including videotapes, witness reports, and police reports.

"If we look at the death of civilians in the past years, many of them, if you take a look at the reports in the newspaper they mention, 'well the civilian had a knife and he was running towards the officer' and there is like four or five cases that are very similar," said Prosper.

"How come it keeps on happening? What are we going to do to prevent that? We dont even know if we are taking steps to prevent these deaths."

The groups are asking for a review of the law and regulations to ensure that access to the entire report is public.

"The information that the BEI makes public concerning the conduct of the investigation is clearly insufficient and does not allow the public and the family concerned to know whether the BEI's work is being done in an impartial manner," said Prosper.

The BEI would not comment about the request made by the groups, but issued a news release saying it is carrying out the task entrusted to it by the provincial government, and insisted it is doing so transparently and impartially, even if its reports are kept secret.

"A police investigation report is not, by its nature, public," wrote BEI director Madeleine Giauque, adding reports have to protect the privacy and identity of those involved.

The BEI has grown and as of June 19 will be composed of 26 investigators, including three supervisors, and should be composed of former police officers and those who have never been officers in equal number.