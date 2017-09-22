

CTV Montreal





After a week of searching provincial police have located a man considered an important witness to an amber alert.

The man with the beard, whose portrait has been widely published since the abduction, was finally discovered by the Sureté du Quebec.

He met with officers who confirmed he had no connection to the amber alert nor the two deaths associated with it.

The suspect in the case, a 41-year-old man charged with the second-degree murder of his wife, has been hospitalized since his arrest but could be arriving in Quebec soon.