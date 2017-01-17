Impact to play pre-season tournament in Florida in February
Montreal Impact teammates celebrate defeating Toronto FC following MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, August 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:58PM EST
The Montreal Impact will play in the Rowdies Suncoast Invitational tournament in St. Petersburg, Fla,. in February for a second straight year, the MLS club announced Tuesday.
The Impact will play D.C. United on Feb. 18, the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL on Feb. 25.
Toronto FC will also play the Chicago Fire at the event on Feb. 25.
The Impact will hold a portion of their pre-season camp at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg starting February 14 and will play an exhibition game there on Feb. 15 against Chicago.
The Impact open the regular season March 4 against the Earthquakes in San Jose, with the home opener March 11 at Olympic Stadium against the MLS champion Seattle Sounders.
